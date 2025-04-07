Kim Kardashian engages with Beyoncé after Kanye West’s social media diatribe

Kim Kardashian has recently initiated conversation with Beyoncé after Kanye West crossed a line on social media.

A source spilled to In Touch Weekly that the reality star reportedly reached out to Beyoncé after Kanye shared an offensive post about the singer’s seven-year-old twins, Rumi and Sir, who she shares with Jay-Z.

Kim could not control the rapper, but she still felt terrible as he “crossed a line,” according to an insider.

“Beyoncé feels for Kim. She can't believe Kanye would go this far,” revealed a source.

It is pertinent to mention that Kim and Beyoncé expressed their disappointment over Kanye’s behaviour.

“Both have been reaching out to everyone they know that might have a shot at getting through to Kanye and convincing him to seek treatment,” shared an insider.

The source told the outlet, “This is a huge crisis, and no matter how angry and disgusted they might be, there is still a sense of sadness that Kanye is on this path.”

Kanye began his rant against Kim last week as he called her his “public enemy” in a video shared on X.

The rapper took to the platform to share his frustrations at Kim allowing his daughter to appear on a song by Playboi Carti.

"The Carti situation. Picture this, imagine he'd leave Rocky off the album. But it'd be a situation where Rocky and Rihanna was divorced, and they were basically public enemies,” he wrote.

Kanye added, “And then Cardi raps about Fenty and then calls, Rihanna for Internet connects with Rihanna, to ask to put Rocky's kid on a song the next week. Yo, Carti, what you doing?”