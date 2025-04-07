Megan Fox is 'the happiest she's been in years' amid parenthood with MGK

The exes are co-parenting their newborn daughter, who has reportedly bought 'healing' to their relationship

Megan Fox has a whole new glow to her after becoming a mom again.

According to Us Weekly, the actress, 38, is embracing motherhood all over again after welcoming her first child with Machine Gun Kelly on March 27 (her fourth, overall).

“Megan has really leaned into motherhood again,” a source close to her told the outlet. “She loved when her kids were little and has missed that phase. She feels renewed and refreshed.”

Already mom to sons Noah, 12, Bohdi, 10, and Journey, 8, with ex-husband Brian Austin Green, Fox is now adjusting to life with baby number four. It is her first child with MGK, who also shares a teenage daughter with ex Emma Cannon.

“Friends haven’t seen her this happy in years,” the source added. “She’s glowing.”

MGK, 34, first announced the birth of their daughter in March with a heartfelt Instagram post: “She’s finally here!! Our little celestial seed... 3/27/25.”

Though the couple called off their engagement in 2024, just before going public with the pregnancy, insiders say the baby has shifted things.

“The relationship is still complicated. They haven’t reconciled,” the same source previously shared. “It’s a mix of healing and hard conversations that they have had.”

Still, the baby has brought them closer. “Megan has noticed his energy is different, the look in his eyes is different, his aura has changed,” the insider said, adding, “She feels the baby is exactly what he needed, and she is hoping it sticks.”