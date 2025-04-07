Tom Cruise and team deals with ‘betrayal’ in the NEW 'Mission: Impossible 8' trailer

'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning' reunites Tom Cruise, Simon Pegg and Ving Rhames

Tom Cruise has just dropped another trailblazing glimpse of his upcoming Mission: Impossible sequel.

The 2-minute 17 seconds trailer takes viewers deep into the lives of Ethan Hunt and his team, who are seen to be dealing with betrayal in fresh action flick.

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, Cruise will be leading the eighth installment of his most-anticipated action franchise along with his old buddies Ving Rhames and Simon Pegg.

The new entry will also star Hayley Atwell, Esai Morales, and Pom Klementieff.

Taking it to his Instagram, the 62-year-old Hollywood star shared the new trailer along with a caption that read: “Every choice, every mission, has led to this, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning. May 23, 2025.”

The sneak peek into the movie showcases the team trying to protect themselves as their old missions have caused them problems and their ‘secrets have been compromised.’

Yesterday, the Top Gun: Maverick star teased about the new trailer in a post, which had a picture of him hanging from the wheels of a plane.