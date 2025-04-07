‘The White Lotus’ season three finale explained

The White Lotus season three finale has finally settled heightened anticipation by serving a deadly ending.

With Zion Lindsay, played by Nicholas Duvernay, entangled in the violent events at the Thailand resort, fans were left on the edge with a growing curiosity to find out who would meet their end.

With a wide array of characters in the mix, the suspense kept mounting as the viewers wondered who would be on the other end of the trigger.

"It’s a classic theme of Greek tragedy, or somebody killing the thing that they love and trying to get some revenge," says The White Lotus creator Mike White on the show’s official podcast.

After eight captivating episodes set in Thailand, the hit anthology series has wrapped up yet another chapter, with season three finale fulfilling one of the core promises: an unforgettable end.

Who died on The White Lotus Season 3?

With key characters Armond (Murray Bartlett) and Tanya McQuoid (Jennifer Coolidge) meeting their end in seasons one and two, respectively, fans were looking forward to who will be the next target of the Emmy-winning series.

Rick Hatchett, who spent much of the season fixated on a deadly obsession, finally fulfils his dark quest in the final moments of the season.

After returning to the resort from his trip to Thailand, Rick finds himself at peace with Chelsea and his inner turmoil.

However, things take a shocking turn when Rick kills Jim Hollinger (Scott Glenn), only to discover later from Sritala that Jim was actually his father.

Chaos ensues as gunshots ring out the hotel, with Sritala’s bodyguard opening fire. Rick retaliates, taking down a few of the guards, not before an innocent bystander, Chelsea, is tragically shot.

Chelsea, who had narrowly avoided death twice during the season —first from a robbery and later from a snake bite— can’t escape a third time. She’s struck down in the crossfire, marking her arc's heartbreaking and unexpected end.