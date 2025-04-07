Prince Harry's change of heart over Charles, Camilla's wedding revealed

King Charles and Queen Camilla will mark their 20th wedding anniversary in Italy

Prince Harry once famously begged King Charles not to marry Camilla. But he has since had a change of heart.

The Daily Mail reported that the Duke of Duchess was “happy and excited” for his father, with a source recalling Harry smiling through the 2005 celebration and even helping decorate Charles’ Aston Martin as a send-off.

“He seemed pretty bought in,” the insider said. “I am sure there were mixed emotions over the years, but all I can tell you is how he seemed at the time. And he was happy for his father.”

In his 2023 memoir Spare, Harry wrote that both he and his brother Prince William pleaded with Charles not to remarry, calling it “unnecessary” and “a little cruel.”

The new claims, however, paint a very different picture of his early stance.

The update comes ahead of Harry’s return to the UK next week, where his latest legal battle could awkwardly coincide with a major royal milestone.

On April 9, King Charles and Queen Camilla will mark their 20th wedding anniversary during their tour of Italy — the same day Harry’s appeal over his police protection begins in London.

While most of the proceedings will be public, the Court of Appeal confirmed some evidence will be heard privately. Harry is challenging a 2020 decision to downgrade his security when visiting the UK, a ruling that was upheld earlier this year.