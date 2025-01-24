Sterling K. Brown reunites with ‘This Is Us’ co-stars after LA-fires

Sterling K. Brown expressed empathy towards Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore.

Sterling K. Brown opened up about how he has been supporting his former co-stars from the hit series This Is Us, Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore, who are currently dealing with the tragic aftermath of the devastating Los Angeles wildfires.

During a recent interview with Extra alongside his Paradise co-star James Marsden, the 48-year-old star revealed he had reached out to both of them in order to check up on their well-being.

"I’ve talked to them both, it’s difficult. They’re just very much in the midst of all of it. It’s one day at a time," he stated.

Mandy took to her Instagram on January 9, to share how the wildfire severely affected her Altadena home and community, writing, "We were able to park and walk up our street to bear witness to all the loss. Miraculously, the main part of our house is still standing."

However, she explained that the place her family once called home is no longer "livable." The 40-year-old actress further went on to share how her family and friends have also suffered major losses and expressed she’s willing to do anything to restore her community.

"We love this community and will do everything we can to help rebuild it," she expressed.

Milo and his pregnant wife, Jarah, lost their Malibu home to the catastrophic Palisades fire. On January 9, A CBS Evening News crew captured the 47-year-old actor visiting the remains of his house.

Speaking through tears and an emotional moment, he described his loss as "heavy."