Prince Harry receives new title after UK win

Prince Harry, who left fans stunned with his settlement with the UK publishers, has received a new title after his unexpected decision.

The royal family might also have breathed a sigh of relief after Harry's move to avoid a tussle, but some royal commentators appeared to be giving the Duke new names for his surprising step.

Commentator Emma Woolf showed no mercy to Harry, launching a scathing attack on the royal and branding his out-of-court settlement with the media group as "absolute, total and utter hypocrisy".

Woolf, in talks with GB News, slammed the Duke's decision to settle his legal claim against NGN, describing it as a "pyrrhic victory".

Woolf mocked William's younger brother's previous stance as a self-proclaimed moral crusader, stating: "He told the world barely six weeks ago that he would hold the media accountable, and guess what, he settled. You couldn't make it up."

She suggested Harry's decision was financially motivated, noting that mounting legal costs likely influenced the settlement.

David Sherborne, the Duke's barrister, announced to the court: "I am pleased to announce to the court that the parties have reached an agreement."

Woolf particularly criticised the Duke's stance on privacy, which was cited as a key reason for leaving the Royal Family.

"When they flounced out of the Royal Family, they cited privacy as one of their main concerns," she added.

The expert went on accusing Harry of doing "nothing but flog their own family secrets" since his and Meghan Markle's departure.

"They've alienated themselves from their families, they've exploited their royal connections, and they've pursued money and fame and publicity," Woolf said.