Ben Affleck sparks wedding rumours with latest appearance

Ben Affleck makes surprising appearance on latest outing

Ben Affleck played wedding bells through the air as he made an appearance on the set of his upcoming movie, Animals.

The 52-year-old actor was seen wearing a wedding band as he stepped out for a coffee and smoke break from the filming day, on Friday, April 4th.

The Gone Girl star sported a grey coat over a white buttoned down shirt, paired with jeans, in the pictures obtained by Page Six.

Although the wedding ring seemed to cause a stir, with Affleck having finalised his divorce with Jennifer Lopez this year, it is not confirmed if he wore his own wedding ring.

In the upcoming movie, the Good Will Hunting actor plays the role of the son of an LA mayoral candidate, who is married, so the ring might have belonged just to the character.

Animals is a joint project of Affleck and Matt Damon, through this production company, Artists Equity.

Alongside the Golden Globe winner, the upcoming release stars Gillian Anderson, Kerry Washington, Steven Yeun, Luis Gerardo Méndez, Ray Fisher, and Emilia Perez star Adriana Paz.

This comes after Affleck recently broke silence over his divorce with J.Lo.

In a candid interview with GQ, Affleck shared that Lopez’s documentary Greatest Love Story Never Told which told the story of their romance caused “some major fracture” in their relationship.