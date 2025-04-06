David Beckham supports son Romeo amid heated feud with Brooklyn

David Beckham bonds with son Romeo amid his ongoing sibling drama with Brooklyn

Davis Beckham’s son, Romeo Beckham, appears to be leaning on to dad for support while his feud with brother Brooklyn Beckham remains unsolved.

The 22-year-old was spotted with the soccer legend, 49, on Thursday, April 3rd, as the pair watched the game between the Lakers and Golden State Warriors.

The duo wore matching black outfits for the outing, with both wearing sweat suits as they enjoyed their bonding time.

David and Romeo also posed for pictures with Steph Curry and LeBron James.

The outing appeared to be a relaxing time away from the drama, as it came a few hours after TMZ reported about the feud between Romeo and Brooklyn.

Sources close to the family revealed to the outlet that the conflict centres around the former soccer player’s girlfriend, Kim Turnbull, who allegedly briefly dated the eldest Beckham son years ago.

The family insiders clarified that the feud isn’t driven by jealousy but the issues that lies with Turnbull’s motives in dating another Beckham son.

In the wake of the fallout between two of Victoria and David’s sons, Brooklyn, 26, and his wife Nicola Peltz Beckham were notably absent from major events.

The couple skipped David’s 50th birthday bash in Miami on Sunday, where the London-based DJ joined boyfriend Romeo, 22, and his famous family.