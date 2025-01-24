Hailey Bieber breaks silence over Justin Bieber split rumours

Hailey Bieber has released a statement in reaction to speculation that her marriage to Justin Bieber was finished.

For months, the couple, who got married in 2018, has been the subject of divorce rumours, with some fans saying that "it doesn't look like things are going well" in their romance.

They just took a winter vacation to Aspen together after welcoming their son Jack Blues into the world throughout the summer.

But this week, the singer fanned the flames by unfollowing his wife on Instagram. The musician recently posted pictures of a bong and previously unfollowed his father-in-law Stephen Baldwin.

The move confused many who thought the couple's relationship was finished.

The Baby singer published several pictures of Hailey, putting an end to online whispers about a divorce.

Clarifying the unusual social media move, Justin explained on his Instagram Stories: “Someone went on my account and unfollowed my wife. S**t is getting suss out here.” He then made sure to follow his wife again.

Since then, the Rhode mogul has made it plain where she stands on the matter. She shared a number of recent pictures, one of which featured her spouse.

In a restaurant, the Sorry crooner sat across from Hailey and laid his head back. Fans questioned whether the strange unfollowing and refollowing scenes were merely a publicity stunt.

On Reddit, one user wrote: "He's apparently got an album coming out so he’s doing these shenanigans for buzz. Hailey pulls this same s**t when she’s about to release something new."

Another added: "Unfollowing your wife and the mother of your child for promo is beyond insane.”

Additionally, fans believe that the couple's recent Aspen outing is also a "publicity stunt" to avoid papparzzi traction.