Jamie Foxx finds joy in busy career amid breakup with Alyce Huckstepp

Jamie Foxx 'having a great time' amid breakup with Alyce Huckstepp

Jamie Foxx and his love interest for more than a year, Alyce Huckstepp part ways.

The same source, who confirmed to People that the Django Unchained star is no longer together with his girlfriend, told the outlet that Foxx is "having a great time" despite his split.

Offering insights into the actor’s life amid breakup, the insider says, "Jamie is super busy just the way he likes it."

Noting that the Oscar and Golden Globe-winning actor dropped his stand-up special, Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was…, just last month and his Netflix movie Back in Action released on January 17, he has a lot going on at the moment to think for himself.

"He has so much going on he barely has time to stop and think about how blessed he is," the tipster added.

They reflected on his positive demeanour amid the breakup, saying, "He has been having a great time."

The magazine confirmed Foxx and Huckstepp's split on Thursday, January 23. The now-former couple had been together for over a year and a half.

They were last spotted together in October 2024, enjoying a stroll during their Mexican holiday.