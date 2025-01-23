Meghan Markle accused of publicity stunt that once alarmed Palace: 'uspet'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped back from royal duties five years ago

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are once again in the spotlight following a critical feature in Vanity Fair that has sparked controversy.

The article, titled American Hustle, examines their lives and choices since stepping back from royal duties five years ago. Among its claims are allegations about their work dynamic, which the Sussexes have strongly denied.

This isn’t the first time Vanity Fair has stirred debate involving the couple. A 2017 cover story featuring Meghan, then an actress in Suits, reportedly caused unease within the Palace.

The headline, She’s Just Wild About Harry, highlighted her budding romance with Prince Harry. In the piece, Meghan confirmed their relationship, saying, "We’re in love."

However, the interview, published two months before their engagement, reportedly raised concerns among royal insiders. According to Daily Mail journalist Richard Eden, some within the Palace felt it broke protocol.

A source noted that previous royal partners, including Princess Diana and Princess Kate, had waited for official engagement announcements before granting interviews, which were tightly managed by royal officials. Meghan’s decision to speak so candidly led to speculation about her motives.

Adding to the tension, it’s reported that Meghan herself was dissatisfied with the article.

In Valentine Low’s book Courtiers, the former Times royal correspondent claims Meghan was unhappy with the photos and felt the piece emphasised Harry over her own accomplishments. She was reportedly upset with her PR team over the portrayal.