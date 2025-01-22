Travis Kelce fires back on Lil Wayne’s cheating allegations

Travis Kelce responds to Lil Wayne’s ‘The Cheating Azz Chiefs’ comment

Travis Kelce has broken his silence over Lil Wayne accusing the Kansas City Chiefs of cheating in the NFL season.

The 35-year-old athlete addressed the allegations in the latest episode of his joint podcast, New Heights, with brother Jason Kelce, on Wednesday, January 22nd.

“The whole world was talking about something else during the game, and I'm sure you saw some of this, but they were complaining about the refs again, Trav,” the former football player said in the episode.

“Even Lil Wayne. Lil Wayne [wrote on social media], ‘I hate the cheating a- Chiefs. So an a– with two z's,” Jason continued, to which Travis responded using the rapper’s nickname, “Shout out to Tunechie, man.”

These criticisms come after many fans and players alike called out the referees for making multiple controversial calls during the play off game between the Chiefs and Houston Texans, on Saturday, January 18th.

Following the game, Lil Wayne wrote on X, “It’s not even impressive when u cheat and then clearly try to cheat. Just win baby.”

The Chiefs are next set to play against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, January 26th, for the AFC Conference Championship in a matchup.