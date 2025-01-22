David Schwimmer shows off new romance with Eliana Jolkovsky

David Schwimmer parted ways with Zoë Buckman after seven years of marriage.

Friends star David Schwimmer flaunted his new romance with Eliana Jolkovsky on an intimate date in Beverly Hills on Sunday.

The 58-year-old actor was spotted dining out with his 29-year-old partner, who’s a medical student, at Spago.

He looked dapper in his simple and sophisticated outfit, a black jacket over a plaid shirt, paired with a black cap.

Elaina is studying medicine at UCLA who also serves as a Jewish activist on campus.

Opting for a minimalist yet elegant style, the medical student donned a fitted black long-sleeve top with matching black trousers and kitten-heeled boots, as her brown-blonde hair flowed past her shoulders, completing her effortlessly chic attire.

Seven years after ending his marriage with Zoë Buckman, whom he married in 2010, David is now in a new relationship. The former lovebirds also share a daughter together named Chloe.

Following their emotional break-up, the ex-couple shared a statement emphasising their dedication to maintaining a close connection for their daughter's well-being.

"It is with great love, respect and friendship that we have decided to take some time apart while we determine the future of our relationship," they stated.

"Our priority is our daughter's happiness and well-being during this challenging time, and so we ask for your support and respect for our privacy as we continue to raise her together and navigate this new chapter for our family."