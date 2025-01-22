A$AP Rocky 'well aware' that he might go to jail

'Sundress' singer has been accused in a firearm case

A$AP Rocky has been accused of allegedly assaulting former friend A$AP Relli aka Terell Ephron.

Supposedly, Rocky attacked his friend with a semiautomatic forearm in November 2021.

On January 21,2025, Rihanna’s partner, whose real name is Rakin Mayers, appeared in Los Angeles court to plead not guilty to two counts of assault.

During the court hearing, Deputy District Attorney Paul Przelomiec informed Judge Mark S. Arnold that his office has offered a plea deal to the rapper with 180 days in jail if he turned out to be guilty in first count of assault.

The plea agreement also included three years of probation, 480 hours of community service, a seven-year suspended jail with 24 years of determined possible sentence.

As per the reports of Rolling Stone, the father of two was asked if he has given a look to the plea deal.

To which, he replied: “Yeah, they spoke to me about it detail, Your Honour. I respectfully decline, thank you.”

The LA court Judge clearly told him that 'you are not going to get any special treatment even with your status as an entertainer or your relationship' with the Diamonds singer. “That’s not going to inure to your benefit, and it’s not going to inure to your harm.”

“You are aware that if convicted, you will go into custody and it’s very likely you will get a significant prison sentence?”

“Yes, Your Honour, I’m well aware”, admitted the 36-year-old artist.

Rocky, during the ongoing hearing, shared that he was carrying a prop gun at the night of the incident.