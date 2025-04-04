Michael Jackson’s upcoming biopic set for unexpected twist

Antoine Fuqua, amazing director who has done numerous hits like Training Day and Emancipation, is right now planning something big for his upcoming biopic about King of Pop, Michael Jackson.

It’s been rumoured that the upcoming film, Michael - which will hit screens on October 3, 2025 - could be split into two parts, giving fans a more in-depth look at Jackson’s incredible life and career.

Sources have now revealed to Deadline that Lionsgate and Universal Pictures International are thinking about the possible turn.

According to Variety, the flick - which has a reported budget of $155 million budget - finished its main shooting in May. However, John Logan’s script is currently having a few updates before shoots begin again.

'Michael' is produced by Graham King and directed by Antoine. Jaafar Jackson, Michael’s 27-year-old nephew, takes on his first acting role, playing iconic singer in the upcoming film.

In March, Wade Robson - choreographer and dancer who was once close to Michael Jackson, revealed that the late legendary star abused him as a child and believed the adults around the singer knew but stayed silent.