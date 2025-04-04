Jennifer Aniston’s latest move with Pedro Pascal sets fans on fire

Jennifer Aniston has always been in the spotlight because of her legendary career whether for her iconic role on Friends or her personal life, but her recent interaction with Pedro Pascal got fans gossiping.

Aniston recently gave her fans a glimpse into sweet friendship with the actor as she celebrated his big 5-0.

The actress shared a funny comic on her Instagram Stories that perfectly sums up what everyone’s thinking about The Last Of Us actor.

She wrote: “It’s not strange at all — lately, a lot of people are reporting that their faith in humanity is riding entirely on whether or not Pedro Pascal is as nice as he seems.”

The Murder Mystery actress added on top of the post: “Can confirm — as nice as he seems (raised-hands emoji.)”

The ex-wife of Brad Pitt sparked massive rumours of dating after her sweet birthday tribute to Hollywood's legendary actor. However, This comes just a week after the two were seen sharing laughs and a cozy conversation outside Tower Bar.

As the both actors waited for their car, they looked completely at smitten by each other, leaving fans wondering if there's more than just friends.

Some fans speculated that their dinner was purely professional, especially after Aniston playfully suggested at the Critics Choice Awards that Pascal should join her on Morning Wars.

"Do you want to be on it?" she asked Pedro on the red carpet.

For the unversed, Pedro Pascal shut down dating speculations with Jennifer Aniston days after their dinner date, saying: "We're friends."

