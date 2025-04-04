Tom Cruise finally speaks up on 'Top Gun' co-star Val Kilmer's death

Tom Cruise on Val Kilmers death

Tom Cruise took a moment at CinemaCon 2025 to pay tribute to his longtime Top Gun co-star Val Kilmer, who passed away at the age of 65 this week.

The Mission: Impossible star, standing on stage at The Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas, spoke from the heart as he remembered his friend and colleague.

"I'd like to honor a dear friend of mine, Val Kilmer," Cruise said, according to Variety.

"I can't tell you how much I admire his work, how grateful and honored I was when he joined Top Gun and came back later for Top Gun: Maverick."

The emotional moment came as Cruise took a break from promoting his upcoming film, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, to reflect on Kilmer’s legacy.

With the audience watching in silence, he continued, "I think it would be really nice if we could have a moment together because he loved movies and he gave a lot to all of us. Just kind of think about all the wonderful times that we had with him."

Kilmer, who played Tom "Iceman" Kazansky alongside Cruise’s Pete "Maverick" Mitchell in the 1986 classic, reprised his role for Top Gun: Maverick in 2022, in what became one of the most heartfelt moments of the film.

His return was widely celebrated by fans, and it was clear that the bond between the two actors had remained strong over the years.

As the tribute drew to a close, Cruise bowed his head, clasping his hands together. "I wish you well on the next journey," he said softly, his voice filled with emotion.

While the night was meant to showcase upcoming films, for a brief moment, Hollywood paused to honor a legend—one whose impact on cinema, and on his co-stars, will never be forgotten.