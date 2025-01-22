Zayn Malik leaves 'One Direction' fans guessing with unexpected announcement

Zayn Malik teases crowd with subtle statement during 'Stairway to the Sky' gig

Zayn Malik, who is currently busy with his ongoing music tour 'Stairway to the Sky', has just made a surprising subtle declaration that has left fans confused.

It is pertinent to mention here that the 32-year-old singer made an announcement that especially received attention from the cult One Direction fans.

The statement hints that maybe after almost a decade of his departure from the popular boy band, Malik is once again ready to reunite or is ready to sing the hit tracks.

During his music tour, he had a small chat with the audience where the Pillow Talk singer asked them, “Did you like that one?”

As the crowd responded, Zayn continued: “Maybe I’ll mix it up at some point, maybe a 1D song in there or something.”

The concert attendees went crazy and started screaming in excitement. However, he excused for teasing the public so casually.

“Don’t get excited, not tonight! Sorry, I didn’t mean to tease you like [that] it’s not tonight”, he explained.

The former band member looked a little overwhelmed himself after seeing the response of the crowd.

The Dusk Till Dawn vocalist parted ways with the other bandmates on March 25, 2015, which became the basis of the eventual split of One Direction.

The globally acclaimed vocal group was formed in 2010, which also included Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson.