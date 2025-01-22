Tupac's alleged killer finally heading to trial: Details here

Duane 'Keefe D' Davis was arrested in 2023 over charges involving Tuapc's 1996 murder

Duane “Keefe D” Davis, the only person ever charged in the 1996 murder of Tupac Shakur, is finally headed to trial.

Arrested on September 29, 2023, Davis pleaded not guilty and has been fighting to dismiss the charges from a Las Vegas jail.

But on Tuesday, January 21, Clark County District Court Judge Carli Kierny rejected his motion to dismiss, clearing the way for his trial to begin on March 17, per The Associated Press. Davis claimed he had immunity from prosecution through deals with federal and local authorities but failed to provide evidence to support his claim.

Prosecutors say the case against Davis is strong, citing his own confessions in interviews and his 2019 memoir. Davis, a former gang leader, admitted to obtaining a .40-caliber handgun and handing it to his nephew, Orlando “Baby Lane” Anderson, in the backseat of a car.

Shots were fired from that car at Shakur’s vehicle near the Las Vegas Strip shortly after a casino brawl involving Shakur and Anderson.

Davis, 61, is the last living suspect in the case. Anderson, who denied involvement, died in 1998, and two other men in the car with them have also passed away.

Adding to the intrigue, Davis has implicated Sean "Diddy" Combs in the decades-old rivalry between Bad Boy Records and Death Row Records. Per multiple reports, Davis alleged that Diddy ordered a $1 million hit on Shakur. Prosecutors referenced Diddy 77 times in a 179-page document, further tying him to the deadly feud.

Davis’ trial is set to bring long-awaited answers to one of music's most infamous unsolved murders.