Jennifer Lopez leaning towards Brad Pitt to align image after Ben Affleck divorce

Jennifer Lopez wants to work on an Academy Award worthy script

Jennifer Lopez, who recently parted ways with Ben Affleck, has been desperately making attempts to rebuild her image in Hollywood after divorce.

On The Floor singer is still aimed at achieving her lifelong dream of winning an Academy Award.

Reportedly, J.Lo is turning towards A-list producers, which also includes Brad Pitt, in an attempt to align herself with the elites of Hollywood.

However, Lopez has never worked with Pitt, but according to an insider, she has got familiar with the Bullet Rain star during her two-year marriage with Affleck.

According to a source: “It’s crucial to have the right material to get into the race with an award-worthy script, and let’s face it - Brad and his company have a great track record, so he’s at the top of her schmooze list.”

“She’s looking for A-list acceptance.” The 55-year-old is willing to put as much money as required for the right project, as Jennifer believes it will be helpful for her.

“She’s always felt a little like an outsider and is convinced that an Oscar would prove she’s got everyone’s respect”, claimed a tipster.

Another big name that is on the Unstoppable actress’ list is of, Geroge Clooney.

Sources revealed that as Brad and George are thinking to relaunch their Ocean’s franchise, The Mother actress has her eyes on that project, reported Lawyer Monthly.