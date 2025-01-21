Dua Lipa sparks split rumours as she ditches engagement ring

Dua Lipa stunned in bold outfit while filming a commercial in Chile.

Dua Lipa who recently made headlines after a scary stalker incident in Chile has sparked rumours of a split with fiancé English actor Callum Turner.

During an outing, the 29-year-old pop-star showcased her iconic and chic style while filming a YSL commercial for its perfume, in Santiago, Chile.

She stunned in an oversized black blazer, wide leg trousers, which she paired with elegant heels and gold hoop earrings.

Her dark sleek and glossy hair fell in shiny waves over her shoulders, complementing her radiant make-up.

The Break My Heart hitmaker was spotted without her engagement ring, igniting the speculation about the couple’s alleged break-up.

Callum reportedly got down on one knee during Christmas, after nearly a year of dating.

Romance rumours between Dua and the Masters of the Air actor began in January 2024, when they were seen together twice within a few days.

Ever since then, the lovebirds were seen at several high profile events, including the Grammys afterparty, Time100 Gala and many other events.

The English pop-star’s removal of her engagement ring came shortly after being stalked while filming the commercial in Chile.

While staying in a hotel in Santiago, she experienced a security breach as fans broke into her private area, while she had been there to film a commercial.

Reports claimed that the fans were waiting outside her room to take pictures with their favourite singer.