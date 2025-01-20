'Game of Thrones' actress splits-up with boyfriend DJ Sebastian Fox

Emilia Clarke had been dating Sebastian for the past four months

Emilia Clarke has called off her relationship with boyfriend DJ Sebastian Fox.

Clarke and Fox had been dating each other for the past four months, but it looks like the Me Before You actress did not see a future with him.

The two reportedly found a lack of compatibility among each other which is why they broke up.

According to a source, the estranged couple realized that they were not right for each other.

"Emilia and Seb aren’t together anymore. They had a fun time, but something just wasn’t quite right between them”, revealed an insider close to Emilia.

The source further informed The Sun, "They gave it a good go but, in the end, they realized that perhaps they weren’t the right fit for each other.”

“It’s been bruising, but there are no hard feelings. She has told her mates that they want to try and stay friends.”

Both Clarke and Fox started making headlines after they were snapped having a romantic dinner in London in November 2024.

The 38-year-old was previously dating director Charlie McDowell in 2019, who is now married to Emily in Paris famed star Lily Collins.