Kate Middleton’s cancer treatment details revealed

Kate Middleton, who completed her preventative chemotherapy treatment in September, is now focusing to remain cancer free.

The Princess of Wales shocked the world by announcing that she was battling an unspecified form of cancer last year in March. After undergoing preventative chemotherapy, Kate revealed her cancer was in remission as of 2025.

Princess Catherine's fans are curious if cold cap therapy really played a part in saving her hair.

Cold Cap therapy is a type of treatment “that might reduce hair loss caused by chemotherapy,” according to the American Cancer Society.

“They work by connecting a special cap to an automated device that circulates a liquid or gel cooled to a specific temperature,” the organization states.

“Automated cold caps are only approved for chemo-induced hair loss related to solid tumor cancers, not blood cancers.”

While visiting a London hospital in January 2025, Kate spoke with a patient named Katherine Field, who shared that they discussed cold capping, a treatment she was currently undergoing.

“It was just like talking to a friend about a really horrible time in life and how you find ways of getting through it. ‘Finding the new normal’ is what she said, which is absolutely true,” she told People on January 16, 2025, before speaking about her cold capping experience.

“I hate it, but I think it is working. Today there is a little bit of hair coming out, but I’m just trying to delay it.”

When asked if Kate had mentioned using a cold cap during her own cancer treatment, she replied, “She just said she didn’t need it. Losing her hair, which is so iconic, would have been awful. Everyone loves her hair!”

Once Kate was officially diagnosed with cancer, she explained that her “medical team therefore advised that [she] should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy.”

After months of course, Kate announced that she ended her preventative chemotherapy on September 9, 2024. She opened up about the milestone in a video statement shared later that day.