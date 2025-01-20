Diddy’s twins enjoy game night with LeBron James’ son at school

Diddy’s twins celebrate game night at school amid dad’s legal drama

Sean Diddy Combs’ 18-year-old twins are back to school while their dad is missing out on their big days as he stays behind the bars.

D’Lila and Jessie Combs, the twin daughters of the accused rapper, cheered on Bryce, LeBron James’ youngest son, on Thursday, January 16th, at Sierra Canyon School, which all three teens attend.

The cheerleading sisters and the rising basketball player, 17, were joined by their famous family members at the Los Angeles school, including Bryce’s parents and many of the disgraced music mogul’s kids.

D’Lila and Jessie’s brothers, Quincy and Christian, as well as Christian’s longtime girlfriend, Raven Tracy, made an appearance at the event, while their youngest 2-year-old daughter Love Sean, also attended alongside her mom Dana Tran.

This comes after the Last Night rapper was recently dragged into Tupac murder case as well, on top of his multiple scandals, as he stays in Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn, New York.

Diddy was arrested on September 16th from his house on the charges of racketeering, sex trafficking and engagement in prostitution.