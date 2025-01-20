Brooke Shields all set to make TV comeback

Brooke Shields has recently expressed her desire for TV comeback.

Speaking at the Flow Space presents An Evening with Brooke Shields event in New York City earlier this week, the supermodel shared she would like to do a streaming show, per PEOPLE.

Brooke said that she’s “obsessed with Hacks” as she opened up about her love for dark humour.

The Blue Lagoon actress gave the reference of Ally McBeal, which aired from 1997 to 2002, saying “that type of dark humour is just so funny”.

Brooke confessed that this humour might be “wrong in all the best ways” but she also revealed that she grew up with that kind of humour.

Elaborating on what kind of comedy she’s fond of watching on screens, the 59-year-old actress said that the comedy if it’s done right, it “makes” the drama more emotional.

The actress found those nuances “fascinating”.

Brooke also discussed about her love for physical comedy for which she’s famous for in her acting career.

“I’m just ready for my own show again. I’m ready for that,” declared Jane the Virgin star.

Elsewhere in the interview, Brooke also mentioned that she wanted to let go of her hustle mindset and embraced a slower pace in life.

“I realised that all this striving I’d done for so many years — pushing and performing — had served me, but it doesn’t serve me anymore,” she pointed out.

Brooke added, “I’m learning that it’s okay to take my time and not be in constant hustle mode.”