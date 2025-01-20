Halsey shares ‘miraculous’ health update

Halsey on health update

Halsey believes it's a “miracle”.

The songstress is reflecting on their two-year transformation following a significant health diagnosis.

"Hey. I just wanna say; I looked and felt like this two years ago and every step forward I have come since then is a miracle," Halsey, 30, shared via Instagram on Saturday, January 18. (Halsey uses she/they pronouns.)

The singer posted a series of recent photos, including one holding up an iPhone displaying a selfie from two years ago.

In the current post, Halsey is seen smiling and laughing while holding the older photo. "I’m figuring it out on my own time, thank you to everyone who has been along for the ride," they continued. "Also I’m cute as f— now, so that’s great."

Halsey first opened up about their health battle in June 2024, revealing they felt "lucky to be alive" after a secret struggle.

This experience inspired their song The End, which delves into their health journey.

"Every couple of years now, a doctor says I’m sick / Pulls out a brand new bag of tricks / and then they lay it on me," Halsey sings. "And at first, it was my brain / then a skeleton in pain / And I don’t like to complain, but I’m saying sorry."

The lyrics continue, "When I met you, I said I would never die / But the joke was always mine ’cause I’m racing against time / And I know it’s not the end of the world, but could you pick me up at 8? / ‘Cause my treatment starts today."

Halsey later disclosed their diagnoses of Lupus SLE and a rare T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder, both of which are being managed or are in remission.

"Both of which I will likely have for the duration of my life," Halsey wrote on Instagram.

They acknowledged the initial challenges but expressed gratitude for their medical team and the progress they've made. "After 2 years, I’m feeling better and I’m more grateful than ever to have music to turn to."

The singer thanked fans for their support of the song and their journey.

"Thank you guys for the unbelievable amount of love for ‘The End’ and the support you’ve shown me since its release," Halsey concluded.

"I realize everyone is catching up with news I’ve held in for a very long time, and I wasn’t sure how much I wanted to share."