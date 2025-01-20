Joe Jonas stuns fans by debuting shocking new look

Joe Jonas surprised fans by showing off new persona

Joe Jonas is showcasing a new personality for this year.

The 35-year-old singer sent fans in a frenzy as he showed off his new look on social media.

The Jonas Brothers star took to Instagram on Saturday, as he put on a full glam makeup look and dressed up in a drag costume.

Jonas shared a reel lip syncing to a popular TikTok sound, “I’m going roller skating, don’t touch my stuff!” wearing a black satin low-cut dress.

Fans flocked to the Cake by the Ocean hitmaker’s comments section to express their reactions on the complete makeover.

“I’m obsessed with this I can’t explain it,” wrote one fan while another added, “Joeana, what have you done to Joe???”

Echoing the sentiment, a third chimed in, “WHO IS THIS DIVA.”

Another fan gave another name to the persona and said, “SLAY JOSEPHINA.”

This comes after Jonas was spotted in Toronto on the set of his brother Nick Jonas’ upcoming holiday movie which stars his wife Priyanka Chopra.