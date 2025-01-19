Major details about Prince William, Harry's meeting in UK revealed

Prince Harry, who is expected to travel to his homeland UK next month, raised questions about her meeting with the royal family especially with his father King Charles and brother Prince William.

For the unversed, there are speculations about the Duke of Sussex's possible trip to the UK for his ongoing case against News Group Newspapers (NGN), the publisher of the Sun newspaper.

Speaking of the father of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's reunion with key royals, Jennie Bond said, "I think we've given up expecting any meeting between Harry and his family when he visits the UK."

In conversation with The Mirror, she added, "I imagine that his days will be consumed by the court case, but if there is a chance of meeting his father, I suppose it is possible."

The royal expert predicted that there is absolutely no sign of any reconciliation between the two estranged brothers, Harry and William.

"So any meeting between them remains unlikely in the extreme," Jennie stated.

It is important to note that Prince Harry last met his father the King last year at Clarence House after the monarch announced his cancer diagnosis.