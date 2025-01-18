Rihanna, A$AP Rocky’s relationship under legal scrutiny amid gun-assault trial

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's relationship status has come into question after the courtroom discussion got centered around their status as a couple, during gun-assault trial.

The conversation took a shocking turn when the judiciary raised an issue of whether they are legally married.

However, the 36-year-old representatives clarified that Rihanna is not currently his wife, but rather his significant other and mother of his children.

This led to further discussions on how Rihanna should be referred to, in legal proceedings, either as a wife, partner, or simply as the mother of their children.

The courtroom emphasized that there is no formal legal marriage recognized, nor is there a common-law marriage in place.

Moreover, the matter was addressed with both sides agreeing that while the couple may share a deep connection, their legal status remains that of an unmarried couple.

The legal team asserted the importance of respecting the couple's personal space and to be identified as they are a perfect fit, particularly in the context of the trial.

For the unknown, A$AP Rocky has been accused of shooting at a former friend and collaborator on the streets near a Hollywood hotel in 2021.

Rakim Mayers aka Rocky is charged with two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm.