Kate Middleton's fears for Prince Harry turn into reality

Princess Kate's concerns for Prince Harry seemingly proved right as Meghan Markle took a life-changing decision for her husband.

According to Vanity Fair, the Duchess of Sussex is "reparenting" anxious Harry, who looked after his wife for approval.

After Princess Diana's death, Harry is quite scared of the unwanted media attention on him and his little family.

The source, "You know how you meet those couples where you're like, the way they're looking at each other, I should probably not be here right now?"

Meghan has been dubbed the "caregiver and facilitator" in the Sussexes family and she is "the one who makes things happen."

An insider further shared, "I can picture him meeting Meghan and being just a deep breath of, like, 'I've been so exhausted, and you make everything so easy.'... I don't want to be like, oh, it's an Oedipus thing or whatever, but it kind of feels like she's reparenting him in a way."

These shocking revelations came after Harry's sister-in-law Princess Catherine expressed her fears for the Duke's current life with Meghan in Montecito.

Heat reported that the Princess of Wales also reportedly believes that the former Suits actress' Netflix show "solely focused on Meghan, with Harry seemingly sidelined, it does worry her that he’s being left out."