Taran Killam leaves Broadway show after major loss

Taran Killam was reportedly replaced by Greg Hildreth after exiting Broadway show.

Actor and Comedian Taran Killam has officially stepped down from his off-Broadway role in Urinetown after losing his Pacific Palisades home in tragic Los Angeles fires.

A statement released by the New York City Center on Friday, explained that the 42-year-old star had to leave the production as he was "no longer able to participate."

The Single Parents actor’s abrupt departure came shortly after he and his wife, Colbie Smulders, lost their $5.6 million home in the Palisades fire.

People reported that Greg Hildreth has stepped in to play Officer Lockstock, replacing the veteran performer.

Greg is known for his roles in Maestros, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and Radium Girls.

He has also earned a Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical.

It was only a month ago when Taran took to Instagram to celebrate him securing the role of Lockstock in the comedy musical.

Married in 2012, the How I Met Your Mother actress and the comedian bought their house in 2017, and spent over a year modernizing it.

According to DailyMail, the fire began on the side of the house and quickly consumed the property, despite firefighters’ efforts to stop it.