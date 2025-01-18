Charlie Puth leaves fans emotional with final video

Charlie Puth hints at retirement

Charlie Puth moved his fans to tears with the last video on one of his social media accounts.

On Friday, January 17, the Attention hitmaker posted a video on his official TikTok account for his 22.5M followers before the app ban.

"Farewell TikTok. Although this isn’t goodbye…," he captioned the wordless video, featuring himself sitting by a piano beautifully playing See You Again on the instrument

"I’ll be back soon [musical notes emoji]," he teased in the comments section, flooded with emotional fans.

"Charlie,you know this is gonna make everyone cry," one fan noted, while another exclaimed with crying emojis, "Charlieeee NOOOOOOO DON'T LEAVEEEEEEEEEEEE."

"Hey, so you’re not allowed to leave this app yet until we get one more 'what if there was a song…' tiktok," demanded the third fan, to which Puth, 33, replied, "I guess I’m retiring."

"You just unlocked a core memory from 2015," a fourth fan recounted.

Meanwhile, a fifth fan wrote, "I love this song.. this song will always remind me of Paul Walker."

Notably, See You Again was the soundtrack of the 2015 film Furious 7 as a tribute to Fast & Furious actor Paul Walker, who died in a single-vehicle crash on November 30, 2013, at the age of 40.

Why tiktok is getting banned in the U.S.

Just hours after Puth uploaded a piano version of See You Again on TikTok, the Supreme Court upheld a federal law that will ban the app starting Sunday unless its Chinese owners divest.

The legislation, backed by a bipartisan majority in Congress last year, cites national security concerns over TikTok's Chinese ownership. Despite the threat, 170 million Americans continue to use the platform.