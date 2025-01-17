Blake Lively lands in new trouble after likening herself to GoT’s Khaleesi

Blake Lively has recently faced criticism from Game of Thrones fans for her comparison with Daenerys Targaryen Khaleesi, famously known as Khaleesi in the series.

The Green Lantern actress landed into trouble after It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni submitted alleged private texts from Blake in the $400 million lawsuit filing against the actress and her husband Ryan Reynolds.

In the texts, Blake claimed that if Justin ever got to watch GoT he would “appreciate that I am Khaleesi.”

It read, “My dragons also protect those I fight for. So, we all benefit from those gorgeous monsters of mine. You will too, I can promise you.”

Blake’s texts that went viral sparked fiery reactions from GoT fans as they took to social media and slammed the actress.

One wrote, “Blake Lively is not only a fake person but a crazy fake person. She has no dragons and she is not Khaleesi. Not even close.”

Another said, “'Blake Lively saying she is Kahleesi is not the flex she thinks it is because have we forgotten Kahleesi /Danerys was a psychopathic woman who torched an entire city?”

“The fact that #BlakeLively refers to herself as Khaleesi from #GOT is kinda nuts. Did she miss where Daenerys became a villain at the end of the series?” added a third user.

Meanwhile, Justin filed the latest documents on January 16 in which his lawyer claimed Blake “asked if she could take a pass,” at re-writing the part of the movie that showed their two characters meeting on a rooftop near the start of the movie.