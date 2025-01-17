Dara Huang rings in Chinese new year with glamorous celebration

Dara Huang separated with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in 2018

Dara Huang, the talented architect and mother of Princess Beatrice's stepson, Christopher Woolf (Wolfie) Mapelli Mozzi, ushered in the Chinese New Year in style at the luxurious Raffles London at The OWO.

The Taiwanese-American designer dazzled her 74,000 Instagram followers by sharing moments from the festivities, wearing an elegant red satin outfit.

She completed her look with a personalised Aspinal of London bag engraved with her initials, a nod to the brand also loved by Princess Kate.

Dara shares her son Wolfie, born on March 28, 2016, with property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, though the couple separated in 2018.

Wolfie has grown closer to royal life, appearing at major events such as the Together At Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey in 2023 and joining the Royal Family for the Christmas Day walk to Sandringham House last month.



While Dara celebrated the New Year, Edoardo has been busy in Switzerland, showcasing his latest hotel design project on Instagram.

Dara’s joyous start to the year highlights her dedication to both her heritage and her role as a mother, as Wolfie continues to embrace his royal connections.