50 Cent, DJ Khaled are friends again?

Rapper 50 Cent and DJ Khaled held a decades-long beef ever since 2005.

Back in the time, Cent, who belonged to G-Unit pop group, had a falling out with Fat Joe, founder of record company Terror Squad.

Their tiff fueled up when Khaled, who was part of the same squad, made comments about the G-Unit member Tony Yayo.

The feud got all messy and ruined the relationship of the rapper and the DJ.

Finally, it has been witnessed that the two might have ended their long-held fight and shaked hands again.

Earlier on January 15, a video montage was shared by the 49-year-old American rapper which showed the insights of Reggie Jackson’s 'Mr. October Foundation Celebrity Golf Classic' held in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

Den of Thieves actor’s brand 'Sire Spirits' was one of the sponsors of the big event, therefore, he shared the glimpse of the occasion featuring him meeting a lot of other celebrities.

The clip also featured a glimpse of the 49-year-old DJ shaking hands with In da Club rapper.

The I’m the One singer could be heard saying ‘Nothing but love and respect’ as he hugged 50.

Fans are going gaga over their sweet moment exchange.

"Wow 50 x DJ Khaled never thought I’d see the day.”, write one. Meanwhile, another penned: “Can’t blv it’s Khaled on fif video.”

A third social media user maintained: “A psychic could’ve never predicted this.”