Police make arrest as King Charles visits Scotland

Police Scotland arrested a man in connection with a breach of the peace during a visit by King Charles III to a foodbank in Alloa on Thursday.

A incident occurred during the 75-year-old monarch's visit to The Gate foodbank in Alloa's Ludgate area.

The law enforcers confirmed that a 52-year-old man was charged following an incident in the Mar Place area, just a short distance from Ludgate.

A Police Scotland confirmed: “About 10.05am on Thursday, January 16, 2025 a 52-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with a breach of the peace in the Mar Place area of Alloa.”

The King arrived and chatted with staff from the charity. He later ventured out to the street where he then shook hands with excited locals.

Meanwhile, a man who crashed his car into the Buckingham Palace gates, has also admitted causing damage put at more than £24,000.

Scott, who was arrested by armed officers at the scene, appeared in court and pleaded guilty to a charge of criminal damage. Medical reports were ordered before his next appearance at the same court on 13 February.

The 26-year-old drove his VW Polo into the south centre gates on 9 March, Westminster Magistrates' Court heard.

No members of the royal family were in residence when the crash happened, a palace spokesman said at the time.

District Judge Annabel Pilling released Scott on conditional bail, saying: "You have entered a guilty plea today. You will be given credit for that as you have given a guilty plea at a very early opportunity."