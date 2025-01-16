Hugh Grant takes lighthearted dig at ex Elizabeth Hurley

Hugh Grant and Elizabeth Hurley keep in touch after parting ways

Hugh Grant made a light-hearted joke targeting ex-girlfriend Elizabeth Hurley, who he is still friends with.

The 64-year-old actor and the 59-year-old model dated from 1987 to 2000 and both the stars reached the heights of fame together when their 1994 movie Four Weddings And A Funeral came out.

For the premiere of the film, Elizabeth donned her now-famous safety pin dress.

Reflecting upon his early career the Heretic star told his Bridget Jones co-star Renee Zellwegger that the former couple would lunch with Gianni Versace himself.

“I used to go backstage and have lunch with Gianni Versace before his shows in Milan,” adding “but I did have very high-maintenance girlfriends who liked all this.”

Renee quipped, “Oh, it was the girlfriends. You liar.”

Elizabeth grew instantly famous after she wore the daring outfit at the premiere, manufactured from a mix of black silk and Lycra, held together with oversized safety pins and borrowed from the Versace store.

Looking back on the red carpet look, the actress discussed in a Disney+ Vogue documentary last year, ‘I must have been photographed 800,000 billion times that night. The next day we were on the front page of every newspaper, we were like "What the hell is this?".’

Sharing her reaction to the fame, she said, 'I remember I was just looking at it thinking "What' then going "Well it was actually a pretty daring dress wasn't it?".'