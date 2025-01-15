Tommy Fury admits 'he wasn’t the partner' Molly-Mae Hague deserved

Tommy Fury admitted that his dependency on alcohol escalated after undergoing major surgery

Tommy Fury has opened up about the struggles that led to his split from fiancée Molly-Mae Hague in a heartfelt interview with Men's Health.

The boxer, known for his appearances on Love Island and in the ring, revealed that a challenging battle with addiction and declining mental health played a significant role in their breakup.

Speaking about his difficult year, Tommy admitted that his dependency on alcohol escalated after undergoing major surgery in early 2024.

The reconstructive procedure, needed to repair severe ligament damage sustained during a 2019 injury, left him feeling isolated and frustrated.

"I wasn’t the person I wanted to be, or the partner Molly-Mae deserved," he said, reflecting on how the addiction impacted their relationship. "My mental health hit rock bottom."

Despite whispers that their August 2024 breakup was a calculated publicity move, Tommy passionately denied any allegations of infidelity, branding the rumours "absolute nonsense."

He emphasised that the challenges they faced were deeply personal and rooted in his own struggles, not external factors.

Tommy and Molly-Mae, both 25, rose to fame as runners-up on the 2019 season of Love Island. After getting engaged in 2023 and welcoming their daughter Bambi earlier that year, they appeared to have an idyllic life together.

However, behind the scenes, Tommy's personal battles strained their relationship.

Insiders close to Molly-Mae suggest that she still holds deep affection for Tommy and is considering the possibility of reconciliation.

Their emotional journey, including the highs and lows of their relationship, is set to feature prominently in Molly-Mae’s upcoming Prime Video documentary, Behind It All.

The series will provide a raw and honest look at their breakup and the path forward for the young parents.