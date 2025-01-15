Taylor Swift makes $1.7 million purchase amid wedding rumours

Taylor Swift has decided to spend a fraction of her net worth on land after she became a billionaire.

The 35-year-old pop superstar earned the billionaire status in 2023, 10 years after she had first bought her Rhode Island mansion, and now she has decided to expand it on a bigger area.

According to a building permit obtained by the Providence Journal on Tuesday, January 14th, the Anti-Hero hitmaker has hired contractors to build a new wing at her mansion in Westerly Watch Hill neighbourhood.

The new additions will feature a bedroom, and multiple bathrooms, along with the renovation of her present kitchen.

The renovation will reportedly cost Swift approximately $1.7 million, according to the permit.

At present, the 14-times-Grammy winner’s Holiday House boasts of 5.23 acres, which includes eight bedrooms, 10-bathrooms, manicured gardens, a breathtaking patio and a spanning swimming pool, where she loves to invite her friends for pool parties.

The house holds an emotional connection for Swift, and inspired her 2020 song The Last Great American Dynasty, which she wrote about the past owner of the estate, an American socialite, Rebekah Harkness.

In a 2020 interview with Rolling Stone, she shared, “Her name was Rebekah Harkness. And she lived in the house that I ended up buying in Rhode Island. That’s how I learned about her. But she was a woman who was very, very talked about, and everything she did was scandalous. I found a connection in that.”