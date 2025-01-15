Christina Haack disses ex-Josh Hall for ‘hitting a new low’

Christina Haack gives her narrative on Josh Hall’s recent “petty” move.

The HGTV personality discussed their protracted divorce, which has been in the public eye, on her Instagram Stories a day after Hall made his girlfriend, model Stephanie Gabrys, his Instagram debut.

When Hall's representative told Life & Style about her Radio Andy's Jeff Lewis Live interview, Haack reacted by saying that the two are likely to go to trial since Hall "doesn't want to do mediation."

Hall's spokesperson refuted the claims, telling Life & Style it was "sad Christina must resort to low blows about her ex Josh to promote her new show. She should focus on her new boyfriend and stop talking about Josh. As the great Mariah Carey once sang, ‘Why you so obsessed with me?' We wish Christina the best."

The Christina on the Coast star gave a sneak peek of her interview on Instagram Stories, writing, "I just threw up in my mouth. Quoting a Mariah Carey song is a new low.. even for you. Trust me idgaf about Josh's life. I do however care about his bts tactics. Narcissism at its finest."

Hall has filed for separation from Haack after nearly three years due to “irreconcilable differences,” as per People magazine.