Tom Hanks defends use of 'AI' in new film 'Here'

'Cast Away' actor does admits that AI also have its limitations

Forrest Gump actor Tom Hanks had to play his younger self in Here for which the makers used the de-ageing technology.

The plot of the film focused on several groups of people from different time periods.

Therefore, Hanks believed that Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology made it easier for them to depict such a role.

The Terminal actor backed the usage of this advanced technology saying that it took 'nanoseconds' to do something which could take six months previously.

"It's a great tool, because the super computing means you do not have to wait for post-production to do the purely technical visual view of it”, he added while speaking to Radio Times Magazine.

While referring to himself and co-star Robin Wrights, Tom said: "It's amazing how both of us became very technical right off the bat.”

"I need to have better posture; you have to get off the couch a little bit faster than you did; we both have eyes that know too much. We had to figure out a way to remove that jaded-life quality”, the 68-year-old continued.

According to the American actor and filmmaker, it was AI that helped him and Robin play such a convincing role on-screen. However, he also believes that it still has limitations.