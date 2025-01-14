Doja Cat launches merch line to aid California wildfire victims

Doja Cat promises that all of the proceeds from the sale will go towards the relief effort

Doja Cat is using her platform to support California as devastating wildfires continue to wreak havoc across Los Angeles.

On Monday, January 13, the Grammy-winning rapper announced on Instagram her collaboration with the American Red Cross to release a special line of merchandise, with all proceeds going toward relief efforts for those affected by the blazes.

“Please help me and @americanredcross support my beautiful state of California,” Doja, 29, wrote, sharing photos of the collection designed in partnership with artist Pini.

The merch features T-shirts and hoodies in shades of blue and gray, showcasing sketches of Doja embracing the state of California or riding its outline like a surfboard.

Since the fires began on January 7 in Pacific Palisades, over 38,500 acres have burned, leaving tens of thousands displaced and at least 24 dead, according to CNN. The destruction has also claimed countless homes, including those of celebrities like Mandy Moore, Jhené Aiko, and Tina Knowles.

One loss particularly significant to the Paint the Town Red artist’s Malibu's Harbor Studios, where she recorded her 2023 album Scarlet. The studio’s owner, Zach Brandon, confirmed its destruction on Instagram, calling it a “sanctuary” for artists.

Doja’s clothing collection is available online now, with 100% of proceeds supporting the American Red Cross’s ongoing relief work.