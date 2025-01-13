Queen Camilla takes bold step amid speculations about King Charles health

Queen Camilla and King Charles have left fans in surprise with their unexpected move on Sunday amid speculations about the monarch's health.

The King 76, and Queen, 77, broke the cover as they attended church on Sunday during their winter break in Scotland.

The royal couple appeared in high spirits as they made their way through snowy conditions to attend the service at Crathie Kirk church in Balmoral estate.

The couple's move seems to be a befitting response to rumours about the monarch's health.

King Charles looked sound and healthy in a tweed jacket as he waved from the backseat, accompanied by Lady Sarah Keswick, one of the late Queen's companions.

Meanwhile, Camilla braved the winter weather in elegant attire, donning a dark wool coat complemented by a luxurious furry wide-brimmed hat.

The couple were seemingly enjoying the historic moments together as Crathie Kirk was presenting a picturesque winter wonderland scene following recent snowfall in the Highlands.

The Church of Scotland holds special significance for the Royal Family, serving as their regular place of worship during stays at Balmoral Castle. It has very special connection to the King's only sister Princess Anne. Her second marriage, to Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, took place at the same church in December 1992.