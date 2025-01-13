Prince Harry and Andrew dubbed 'The Lost Royals' in scathing Palace

Royal insiders’ cutting nickname for Harry and Andrew revealed.

Prince Andrew and Prince Harry have reportedly been branded with a cutting nickname by Buckingham Palace staff, reflecting the growing strain in their relationships with the monarchy.

The nickname surfaces as King Charles grapples with ongoing disputes involving his younger brother Andrew. At the heart of the feud is Andrew's future at Royal Lodge, the sprawling Windsor estate he has called home for decades.

Andrew has been no stranger to controversy, particularly due to his associations with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein and a Chinese businessman accused of espionage.

These issues reportedly led to his absence from the Royal Family's traditional Christmas gathering at Sandringham, further fueling speculation about his precarious position within The Firm.

Meanwhile, tensions with Prince Harry remain at an all-time high. Since stepping back as a working royal and relocating to the United States with Meghan Markle, Harry has been vocal about his grievances with the institution.

The whispered nickname for the two embattled royals encapsulates their controversial status and the shifting dynamics within the monarchy.

After stepping back from royal duties and relocating to the U.S., Prince Harry released his bombshell memoir Spare and engaged in high-profile interviews, discussing his family dynamics.

The fallout from these revelations, coupled with Prince Andrew’s ongoing controversies, has reportedly led Buckingham Palace courtiers to dub the pair with a scathing nickname: the "Dukes of Hazard."

Speaking on The Royals with Roya and Kate podcast, The Times royal correspondent Kate Mansey revealed, "A couple of people mentioned to me that Harry and Andrew are referred to as the ‘Dukes of Hazard’—two difficult dukes who are seen as problems for the King, though Andrew perhaps more so."

Neither Harry nor Andrew holds the status of working royal, and King Charles is reportedly treading carefully to avoid further family rifts.

"His Majesty does not want to exacerbate family tensions further," a source told The Times. " By nature, he is a unifier, not a divider."