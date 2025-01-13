Tom Hanks claims 'Here' to be eye-opener for audience

Robin Wrights, Tom Hanks reunite after 30 years after 'Forrest Gump'

Tom Hanks has just shared his perspective on how his new film Here will become an eye-opener for the viewers.

According to the Forrest Gump star, his latest fantasy drama is going to teach a valuable lesson to the movie lovers.

Tom says accepting that there is a temporariness to life is something human beings must accept.

“I think the impermanence of what happens is something we just have to accept as part of the human condition, right?

The 68-year-old explained: “The truth is, yesterday means nothing because there’s nothing, we can do to change it, and tomorrow, it means nothing because there’s no way we can predict what’s going to be.”

The Cast Away actor therefore highlights that “All we can do is exist in the today.”

While speaking to PA news agency, Hanks remarked that everybody must learn the importance of being in the moment ‘right here, right now.’

Here brings back Tom and Robin Wrights on-screen, after thirty years. The duo first collaborated in the 1994 Forrest Gump.

Directed by Robert Zemeckis, the movie showcases multiple generations of couples and families from over the course of a century.