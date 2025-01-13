Mel Gibson raves over Ridley Scott for THIS reason

Mel Gibson shares his thoughts on Ridley Scott's work on 'Gladiator'

Mel Gibson has recently weighed in Ridley Scott’s movie-making skills as he praised his work on Gladiator.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, the Braveheart star gushed over Ridley.

“I think a lot can be achieved by art and image and you can convey a lot without actually having to say it. You can do things to affect people emotionally or spiritually even without being overt,” explained Mel.

The Bandit actor narrated about one shot from Ridley’s Gladiator movie, which he “always likes to reference” when discussing about movie-making.

“It’s in a Scott movie and you don’t know why it works or why it’s effective on some level, but it’s kind of a profound, effective shot,” said the 69-year-old.

Mel told the podcast host, “It’s that first shot in ‘Gladiator’ where he’s running his hand over the wheat, with that music and stuff. Why does that work? I don’t know. You can’t explain it, but it works.”

Reflecting on Ridley’s work, the Boneyard actor stated, “He knows how to shoot, and it’s a valid pursuit I think in storytelling if you can do that.”

“Every time he goes out there, it’s eye candy. It’s a feast for the eyes,” added Mel.

Elsewhere in the interview, Mel, who directed his upcoming thriller Flight Risk, shared his qualms about movie-making style in these days.

“We’re living in a different time now in the film world,” continued the actor and director.

Mel further said, “Everything’s upside down and you have to compete in a medium where you have less time, less money, do it fast, do it now, and it’s like, ‘Wow, can I do that?’”

“I always had the luxury of big budgets and 3,000 people on horses and all this kind of stuff and was able to take my time with stuff, but I had 22 days for Flight Risk,” he noted.

Meanwhile, Flight Risk will premiere in theatres on January 24.