Hoda Kotb’s last day at ‘Today’ included ‘lots of tears’ and more

Hoda Kotb's goodbye to the 'Today' show

Hoda Kotb has said goodbye to the Today show.

The anchor marked her final day on the show in the most fitting way, with champagne and heartfelt farewells.

Kotb, known for popularizing daytime drinking on morning TV alongside Kathie Lee Gifford, toasted her departure with the Today show crew and live audience, Page Six reports.

Following the taping of her last show with Jenna Bush Hager on Friday, Kotb celebrated in Seth Meyers’ studio. The shift to Meyers' space allowed room for a live studio audience, creating a lively atmosphere for the farewell.

"There was music playing, lots of tears, and people dancing and hugging. Hoda went around and took a picture with everyone," an insider shared with Page Six.

The event featured speeches from Kotb, Bush Hager, executive producer Talia Parkinson Jones, and NBC News EVP Libby Leist.

The emotional send-off followed Kotb’s tearful goodbye during the flagship morning show she co-hosted with Savannah Guthrie.

"Can I just say thank you? I haven’t been able to articulate it, because I’m a mess most times, but I just want to say thanks," Kotb expressed through tears.

The farewell was made even more special with a gift from Jamie Lee Curtis, a surprise visit from Simone Biles, and a video message from Oprah Winfrey. Kotb's daughters, Haley, 7, and Hope, 5, were also present to share in the emotional moment.