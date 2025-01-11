King Charles packs up and preps for London return

King Charles and Queen Camilla are making the most of a festive retreat in the Scottish Highlands after a cosy Christmas at Sandringham.



While Charles and his Queen Consort unwind at Balmoral Castle, the royal couple is following a well-trodden path set by the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The royal break, in keeping with last year’s tradition, includes attending a church service at Crathie Kirk, near their Scottish estate.

But it’s not all rest and relaxation for the King—he’s gearing up to return to public duties on Monday, hosting three organisations at Buckingham Palace dedicated to educating future generations about the Holocaust.

In exciting news, the public can once again tour the interior of Balmoral Castle for the second year in a row, following a wildly successful opening last year.

While interior tour tickets may be snapped up already, fear not—general admission tickets are still available for those eager to wander the stunning grounds, gardens, and exhibitions from April 1 to August 10.

Sandringham Sees Royal Reunion

King Charles and Queen Camilla played perfect hosts this Christmas, welcoming the royal clan to Sandringham for the festive season.

The royal couple was joined by Camilla’s children, Tom Parker Bowles and Laura Lopes, along with their families, for a heartwarming family affair.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, along with their three children, were spotted at St Mary Magdalene Church on Christmas Day, looking every bit the royal family in their holiday best.

Just hours later, King Charles delivered his Christmas speech to the nation, capping off a memorable royal celebration.