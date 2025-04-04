Royal figure opens up about cancer after King Charles, Kate's announcements

Royal figure opens up about cancer after King Charles, Kate announcements

A royal figure opened up about her cancer diagnosis after King Charles and Princess Kate's heartbreaking announcements about their health woes.

According to People, Emma Manners, the Duchess of Rutland said that cancer is a "hideous disease" during her remission phase following a difficult battle with breast cancer in 2024.

In an emotional writing piece for The Telegraph, she wrote, "Cancer is a hideous disease and the ultimate leveller. No one is immune – not the King of England, the Princess of Wales and certainly not me."

She added, "Like everyone else who has ever found themselves sitting opposite a doctor being told 'you have cancer,' I felt terrified."

King Charles and Kate Middleton both announced in 2024 that they were undergoing treatment for cancer; the King's treatment is ongoing while Princess Kate announced in January that she is in remission.

The Duchess of Rutland shared that she listened to her inner voice during the tough period of her life. She continued, "'Hang on, I’m only 60, I’ve got a bit of living left to do.'"

It seems that King Charles and Princess Catherine's decision to publicly address their cancer journeys inspired others to share their experiences.

For the unversed, Buckingham Palace announced the monarch's cancer diagnosis in February 2024 and he is still undergoing medical treatment.

On the other hand, the Princess of Wales, who shared her cancer diagnosis in March 2024, is currently in remission following chemotherapy.